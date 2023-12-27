Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00073922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00026889 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

