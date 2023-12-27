Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.64 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $95.64 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.32 or 1.00107466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00186334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11044962 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $19,049,718.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

