Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.57

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 81978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
