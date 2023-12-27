Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.57

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 81978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares in the company, valued at $95,588,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,725,356 shares of company stock worth $14,258,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

