ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.98

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 1836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in ESAB by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ESAB by 10.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $606,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

