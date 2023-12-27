The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,130,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. 7,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,343. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

