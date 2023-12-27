Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $315.18

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $315.18 and last traded at $313.55, with a volume of 2433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

