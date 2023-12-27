SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.95

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 3487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
