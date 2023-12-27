SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.95

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 3487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 802,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 207,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 175,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 92,138 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

