IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.04 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average is $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.