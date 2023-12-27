Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

