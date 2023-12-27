SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,517. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $167.10 and a 12-month high of $192.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

