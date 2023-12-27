SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. 519,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,516. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

