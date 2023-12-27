MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.39

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 11387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.