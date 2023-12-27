First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.47

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 25450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

