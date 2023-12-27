First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.47

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 25450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.