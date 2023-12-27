Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. 872,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

