RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF) Insider Purchases A$20,337.68 in Stock

RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF – Get Free Report) insider Donald (Don) McLay acquired 184,888 shares of RLF AgTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,337.68 ($13,835.16).

RLF AgTech Ltd, through its subsidiary, RLF Carbon, formulates and sells crop nutrition products in Australia. It offers seed primers, soil and fertigation, and liquid foliar products that helps farmers grow food with higher nutritional value, while restoring soil quality. The company also develops Plant Proton Delivery Technology that enables farmers to grow higher yield and enhanced nutritious produce, as well as reduces atmospheric carbon.

