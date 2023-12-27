Rocket Pool ETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.26 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $2,558.80 or 0.05956637 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $27.26 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 562,366 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,455.13159007. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,444.47654264 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $20,819,981.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

