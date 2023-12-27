Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $109.20 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00013929 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $109.20 million and $3.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.8042604 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,880,478.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

