JasmyCoin Trading Up 18.2% This Week (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $358.19 million and $54.86 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

