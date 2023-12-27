Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 187,426 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,426 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $35,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,125,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,268,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after buying an additional 703,898 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 5,030,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,913. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.