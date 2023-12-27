Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Justin Werner Buys 746,000 Shares

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) insider Justin Werner bought 746,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$502,058.00 ($341,536.05).

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

