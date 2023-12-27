Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

