Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 717,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,640,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

