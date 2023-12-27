Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 7,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

