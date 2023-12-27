Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 929,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100,725. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

