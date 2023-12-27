Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 4,905,588 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

