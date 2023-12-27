Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.23. 32,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,358. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

