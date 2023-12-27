Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of HBF stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.62. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,120. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.38.

Get Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF alerts:

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.