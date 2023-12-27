Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $4,272,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 201,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.88. The company had a trading volume of 106,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,488. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

