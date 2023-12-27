Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTIA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

