United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of UBAB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 9,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

