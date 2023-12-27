Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. 4,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,340. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

