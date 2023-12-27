Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Shares of AX.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,874. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Laurentian cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

