5,067 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LHX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $209.98. 58,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

