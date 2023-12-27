Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -296.3%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
GPMT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
