Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -296.3%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

GPMT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $116,970. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

