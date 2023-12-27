DDD Partners LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 2.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.