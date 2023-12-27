Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

