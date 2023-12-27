Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $6.68 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $204.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.