Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lowered by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 546,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,364,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,013,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 222,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

