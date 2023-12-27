Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

