Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.05. Hut 8 shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 1,794,735 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hut 8 by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.