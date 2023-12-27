Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

ITW stock opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $264.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

