The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $312.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.23 and its 200-day moving average is $265.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.03. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.11.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

