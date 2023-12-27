Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,850.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,385.79.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,566.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking has a one year low of $1,955.35 and a one year high of $3,574.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,019.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

