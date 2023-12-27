General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 404.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 101.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 23.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $128.03.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

