Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

