NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.40. NXU shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 485,866 shares changing hands.

NXU Stock Up 11.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXU during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NXU during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXU by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NXU during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NXU during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXU Company Profile

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

