Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $9.22. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 614,580 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -1.10.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

