POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $92.32

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.32, but opened at $95.21. POSCO shares last traded at $95.97, with a volume of 12,929 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

