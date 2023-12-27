Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.36. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 8,096,560 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Bitfarms Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

