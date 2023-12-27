Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.23. Canaan shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 7,199,187 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Canaan had a negative net margin of 154.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,286,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 117,756 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canaan by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 152,432 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 803,940 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

